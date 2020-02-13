 Skip to main content
Microsoft at RSA Conference 2020

Delivering on the promise of security AI to help defenders protect today’s hybrid environments

Technology is reshaping society — artificial intelligence is enabling us to increase crop yields, protect endangered animals and improve access to healthcare. Technology is also transforming criminal enterprises, which are developing increasingly targeted attacks against a growing range of devices and services. Using the cloud to harness the largest and most diverse set of signals — with the right mix of AI and human defenders — we can turn the tide in cybersecurity. Microsoft is announcing new capabilities in AI and automation available today to accelerate that change.

Ann Johnson, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Group.
Ann Johnson, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Group.

Two people stand in front of a desk
Erin Miyake, Microsoft senior program manager for insider threats, and Talhah Mir, principal project manager in the Microsoft 365 security and compliance team. (Photo by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Man stands in a hallway with his arms folded
Bret Arsenault, Microsoft corporate vice president and chief information security officer. (Photo by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

