Delivering on the promise of security AI to help defenders protect today’s hybrid environments

Technology is reshaping society — artificial intelligence is enabling us to increase crop yields, protect endangered animals and improve access to healthcare. Technology is also transforming criminal enterprises, which are developing increasingly targeted attacks against a growing range of devices and services. Using the cloud to harness the largest and most diverse set of signals — with the right mix of AI and human defenders — we can turn the tide in cybersecurity. Microsoft is announcing new capabilities in AI and automation available today to accelerate that change.

Read More