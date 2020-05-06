 Skip to main content
Microsoft May 6, 2020 Event

Introducing Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds

The way we work, connect and learn continues to change right in front of us. Our devices have become our window to the world – our office, our school and our social space. To help navigate the current environment people are turning to Windows PCs more than ever. In fact, over 4 trillion minutes are being spent on Windows 10 a month, a 75% increase year on year. It’s not just the pull of the larger screen and better keyboard, but the versatility of a device that runs the software we need and games and entertainment we love, with cameras and mics built in to connect us to the people who matter most. This is what Windows PCs were built to do. This is what we design Surface for.

