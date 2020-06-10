NTT DATA and Microsoft announce strategic collaboration to enable new digital solutions

Tokyo/Redmond, Wash. – June 10, 2020 – NTT DATA Corporation (NTT DATA), a leading global IT services provider, and Microsoft Corp. today announced they are jointly pursuing strategic opportunities as part of the multi-year strategic alliance announced in December with parent company NTT Corporation. The companies today announced an expansion of the alliance with a focus on accelerating enterprise customer’s digital transformation with Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud solution to help accelerate business and increase workplace productivity.

The alliance brings together NTT DATA’s best-in-class global IT services with Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform, AI technologies, and a suite of productivity tools aimed at helping businesses digitally transform, increasing efficiencies of business operations and productivity.

In today’s rapidly changing business environment, there are growing demands for clients to achieve digital transformation through agile system integration utilizing cloud computing and other technologies. NTT DATA provides comprehensive business and IT services to clients across industries, including consulting-led IT strategy and managed services, as well as system design, integration, operations, and maintenance. Microsoft technologies that will enable digital transformation on the cloud include Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and Dynamics 365.

“NTT DATA is committed to helping enterprises realize their digital transformation. Through this strategic collaboration with Microsoft combining Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and digital technologies with NTT DATA’s experience and knowledge in delivering IT services, we will provide solutions and services that contribute to accelerating our enterprise customers digital transformation,” said Yo Honma, President and CEO of NTT DATA.

“Through this collaboration, we look forward to combining NTT DATA’s global infrastructure and services expertise across industries with the power of Microsoft Azure and our productivity tools to create new opportunities and value for our clients by helping them to quickly digitally transform their business. Together, we will continue exploring new solutions opportunities and added value for our clients,” said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President, ID Program Management, Microsoft.

Key initiatives of the alliance include:

Client’s Digital Transformation

The companies will work together to help companies digitally transform their business, jointly enhancing and deploying solutions and services built on Microsoft Azure, and leveraging Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams. The companies will enhance NTT DATA’s knowledge management solution everis knowler, and robotics process automation tool WinActor focusing on streamlining business operations and increasing productivity and efficiency. NTT DATA and Microsoft will leverage the solution area that includes Azure migration service and managed services for mission-critical systems such as SAP and support the acceleration of digital transformation across industries.

Workstyle Innovation

NTT DATA and Microsoft will promote workstyle innovation using digital technology to maximize organizational power by enhancing the capabilities of employees globally. In this initiative, NTT DATA will accelerate the transformation of workstyles within NTT DATA through the security offerings in Microsoft 365 and collaboration tools through Microsoft Teams. By promoting the development of internal IT environments with the aim of improving productivity, NTT DATA will transform workstyles throughout the organization and improve performance by sharing best practices for increased results. Based on the results from these activities and the knowledge sharing of system implementation, both companies will propose workstyle changes to clients in all industries.

Capability Development

The companies will work together to transform and establish NTT DATA’s organizational culture to promote the development and utilization of the digital capabilities at NTT DATA by utilizing various digital transformation cases that Microsoft has created around the world. Additionally, NTT DATA plans to cultivate approximately 10,000 employees worldwide qualified with digital technologies and Microsoft cloud-related certifications, supporting customer digital transformation.

Technology For Good

NTT DATA will explore Microsoft’s AI for Health philanthropic program empowering the company to work on tackling some of the toughest challenges in global health. Microsoft’s AI for Health empowers researchers and organizations with AI to help improve the health of people and communities around the world. NTT DATA will focus on supporting the United Nations’ sustainable development goals in the areas of AI imaging.

“WinActor” is a registered trademark of NTT Advanced Technology Corporation.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

