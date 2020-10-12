Building strength and powering through

Kenny Singh is a powerlifter – not just in his day job where he helps protect the data and privacy of millions of Australians, but also in his suburban garage where he’s just deadlifted 170 kilograms.

“I have a full weights setup with a squat cage that has spotting handles built in for safety. I can bench press 100 kilograms and squat 130, butt to ground.”

At first, Singh seems like a mild-mannered character. But chat with him for a while about his life, and it becomes clear that he’s very much into achieving and winning. You’ll understand why shortly. It has to do with loss.

Born in Patiala in northern India, Singh was 15 when he emigrated with his family to New Zealand, where he graduated high school and enrolled at the University of Auckland.

“I come from a family of physicians,” he recalls. “I’d been studying for it, and, mentally, I was completely in sync with becoming a doctor.”

Then tragedy started to unfold, slowly. Singh’s eyesight was fading – and so too were his dreams of studying medicine.

His night and peripheral vision dropped away, and he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue that lines the back of the eye.

“That was the cause of my first significant career shift,” he says. “At school, my grades were pretty good. When I came to university, I really struggled as my eye condition worsened.”

Singh now has about 20% sight.

“I struggled a lot with a definition for my new identity when my disability manifested in New Zealand. I couldn’t be a doctor anymore.”

He signed up for courses in commerce and business law, but opted out when “people told me there wasn’t much precedent for people (with a vision condition) doing well at accounting.” He then discovered a new passion: computer science.

“Computers started playing a pivotal role for me in accessing information from the physical world,” Singh says. “I was increasingly dependent on them. I thought that ‘If I learn programming, I can really make this thing work for me.’”

He left New Zealand and settled in Melbourne in neighboring Australia to build a career as a web developer.

In a keystroke of serendipity, he scored a job at a not-for-profit organization where he developed tech solutions for visually impaired people and others with sight-related issues, such as dyslexia.

“We designed an ‘eye access online library.’ The whole idea was very cutting edge in 2008. We received newspapers, magazines and books and made their content accessible.” This was done through a range of channels: cell phones, PCs, Macs and DAISY (digital accessible information system) players, which read out aloud with a machine-generated voice.

After 5 ½ years leading the development of innovative software and services to empower people with differing cognitive abilities, Singh was ready for new challenges.

He studied at night and gained diplomas in hypnotherapy and psychotherapy – two fields that helped him deal with his personal struggle and loss. But his true calling was just around the corner.