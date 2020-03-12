Data and the cloud: By unlocking our DNA we’ve found two new prehistoric ancestors

Who were our ancestors? What species of humans came before us? How much of their jumbled genetic legacy lies embedded in our DNA? And what does that mean for the health and wellbeing of people today?

Since before the time of Charles Darwin, generations of scientists have been trying to unravel the origins of humankind by digging up and poring over fossils. Now, a new generation of researchers is peering into the mists of time with more clarity and speed than ever before, but not with picks and shovels.

Instead, big data and cloud computing have led a team of international scientists to a startling discovery: Among our forebears were two previously unknown groups of prehistoric hominins.

These early or archaic humans, known collectively as Denisovans, disappeared perhaps 30,000 or so years ago but not before outlasting their better-known rivals, the Neanderthals, by many millennia. And, just like the Neanderthals, they co-existed and interbred with us, leaving a genetic inheritance that has been passed down in our DNA to this day.

These findings are not based on dusty bones, but in the blood of around 300 people living today on islands that stretch across Indonesia, New Guinea, and into the Southwest Pacific – a slice of the planet where little genetic research has been conducted before.