Cute but vulnerable: Scientists to use drones, cloud, and AI to protect Australia’s Quokkas

The quokkas of Rottnest Island hop about and raise their babies in pouches – just like mini kangaroos. They have chubby cheeks, pointy ears, big brown eyes, and tiny mouths that always seem to smile. As far as furry little critters go, they have real star power.

But being super-cute doesn’t mean being safe.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (ICUN) has classified the quokka as “vulnerable” on its Red List of 28,000 species threatened with extinction.

Scientists want to know more about these animals and are turning to digital technologies to help find out. Their initial focus is on Rottnest, a small island just off the coast from Western Australia’s state capital, Perth.

It is one of the few places where quokkas are doing well. But unlike the hundreds of thousands of day-trippers who go there every year, the researchers aren’t taking selfies with the friendly, cat-sized marsupials.

Instead, they’re after quokka “scat” – a polite biological term for their droppings. More precisely, they want to study the DNA that those droppings contain.