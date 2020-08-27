Technical curiosity with a philosophical bent

We will talk about your current role later. But first, tell us more about the influences from your childhood.

My dad is a quintessential engineer. In our house, there was always something or other that he had dismantled. He was trying to enhance it, or repair it, or he was creating something completely different. One time he used bits and pieces of an old-style gramophone record player and a radio with vacuum tubes to make his own stereo sound system. He was constantly figuring out how things worked.

He was also a master storyteller. My sister and I would go with him to the ruins of an old fortress as kids. He would help us imagine what it must have looked like 500 years ago: where the cannons might have been placed, where the cooking was done, where royalty might have stayed. He had a great imagination that went beyond the technical. He gave me a sense of curiosity about the world.

My mom did too. She is a scholar of Sanskrit (an ancient Indian language and script). She has a Ph.D. in Sanskrit, which is deeply embedded in our culture and values. So, I guess I got my technical curiosity from my father and my societal and philosophical bent from my mother.

Tell us about your early interest in STEM subjects.

A lot was going on at the time in India. The country was developing, and engineering was a sort of default option when I started my undergraduate degree. I was encouraged by my dad to go beyond the curriculum on campus. So, I visited a lot of R&D centers and small-to-medium enterprise factories.

I got a real sense of the big world of engineering in those days. At first, I was interested in instrumentation, which today we would call the world of IoT. Sensors and actuators, and control systems – these really caught my imagination.

After I got my undergraduate degree here in India, I went to the U.S. for my master’s and Ph.D. at the University of Texas at Austin. Initially, I studied control systems. From there, I went into semiconductors. There is a lot of math and physics involved in both areas.

I began to look at the design of semiconductors at very tiny scales, what they call deep sub-micron designs. After that, I transitioned from looking at why and how things worked to taking up a more analytical way of thinking.

What was it like being a woman doing this type of study and then taking up a tech career?

In my undergrad course, around 20% of the students were women. That was considered a pretty good number at that time. At grad school at U.T. Austin, maybe 5% to 10% were women.

My Ph.D. adviser and my manager in my first job were both amazingly inclusive leaders. And while they were both men, they were feminists in many ways. I am still friends with both — almost 25 years later. My early career years were extremely fortunate. I felt very supported, encouraged, and included. I was a high performer, and I was recognized for it.