Micro-credentials: Opening the door to an inclusive future of work in the digital age

“It is helping a lot of people without formal qualifications to get recognized credentials or certifications based on the work experience they’ve had, and the skills they’ve gained. Having that makes them so much more valuable in the market. And, it enhances their career prospects.”

To push change further, Microsoft Philanthropies has acted as “a testbed” for its own initiatives.

“For example, we worked with 1,000 women with low incomes from underserved communities in India attending Industrial Technology Institutes (ITIs). We helped them attain the Computer Operator and Programmer Associate certification, as well as the other essential skills that are needed to get a job today. It has been very successful. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in India is now looking at taking that on more broadly.”

In Japan, a Microsoft Philanthropies-piloted “Empowered Women” initiative saw 200 mothers gain the in-demand skills they needed to return to the workforce. The government is considering expanding it. “We ran this program and proved that it can be done,” Behncken says.

There are also efforts to help companies and organizations reform their long-held hiring practices and processes.

“We suggest employers think about how they recruit for roles and be more skills-focused,” she says. “They can do simple things like writing job descriptions in ways that are more inclusive so as to bring in a wider field of job candidates.”

Daiana Beitler, who leads Microsoft Asia Philanthropies, says her team “helps people from under-represented backgrounds get micro-credentials for the skills we know are in-demand in the region.

“We then encourage partners and customers in our Microsoft ecosystem to hire them. These employers are searching for talent. We let them know that we have a pool of people from under-represented backgrounds with the right skill-sets. We say: Come and recruit them but look at their micro-credentials rather than whether they have a formal four-year bachelor’s degree.”