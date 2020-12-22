“I’ve gotten to know my coworkers better through what is meaningful to them.”
Roxie Sieu Stark combines a few of our favorite things: cookies, breakfast, and a good cause. Watch her make breakfast-shaped sugar cookies.
Is it breakfast or cookies? Either way, Roxie (@RoxStarBakes on YouTube) has us chomping at the bit for these adorable creations!
Breakfast-shaped sugar cookies
1 c unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 c sifted powdered sugar
1 egg, at room temperature
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
3 c sifted flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
Gel food coloring: yellow and red (white is optional)
1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Using a mixer on medium speed, cream the butter and powdered sugar until they are fluffy and white. Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl at least twice during this process. Switch the mixer to low speed, and add the egg and the vanilla.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the sifted flour, the baking powder, and the salt.
4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients one-half at a time, using the mixer on low speed. Mix until everything is combined.
5. Divide the dough into four portions. Leave two portions white (plain), and color the other portions yellow and red. Roll out each portion on a cutting board to about 1/4 inch thickness. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Let’s start assembling!
6. To make an egg, use a large circle cookie cutter to cut a circle from the white portion of dough. Use a smaller circle cookie cutter to cut a smaller circle from the yellow portion of dough. Place the small circle on top of the large circle, and you have an egg!
7. To make bacon, place the white portion of dough on top of the red portion. Use a knife to cut the dough into three pieces, and stack them on top of each other with the colors alternating. Slice down through the stack of dough, making bacon strips. Press your fingers on alternating sides of the bacon strips to make the edges squiggly.
8. Continue making cookies, and place them at least 1-inch apart on a baking sheet that is lined with parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for another 30 minutes.
9. Remove the cookies from the refrigerator, and bake them for 8-10 minutes. Let them cool before serving.